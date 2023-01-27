NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Lipscomb University students were taken to the hospital Thursday night after being exposed to a chemical.

According to the university, the students were conducting a routine lab experiment when the chemical, n-Bromosuccinimide (NBS), got on their hands.

Out of an abundance of caution, the students were taken to a hospital to have the irritation on their skin checked out.

The university said the students were evaluated, cared for, and released Thursday night. They were back on campus Friday and attending classes as scheduled, the university said.