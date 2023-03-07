NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody Monday after she reportedly drove past a license plate reader (LPR) in a stolen car and led police on a chase.

Officers received an alert regarding the stolen car as the driver, later identified as 45-year-old Jessica Ricker, passed by a LPR camera on Myatt Drive in Madison, according to an affidavit. Police said the car was reported stolen on Saturday, March 4.

The Metro Nashville Police Department began installing LPRs, which automatically detect license plate numbers linked to crimes, throughout the city last month as a part of a six-month pilot program following their success in neighboring cities like Mt. Juliet and Hendersonville.

Officers began to patrol the surrounding areas after receiving the alert Monday and spotted the car on Myatt Industrial Drive. As police walked up to the car, an unidentified man got out of the passenger seat and ran off, authorities reported.

Officers instructed Ricker to turn the car off and place the keys of the floor, but according to the affidavit, she “failed to comply.” Police said Ricker then turned the car around and sped toward Myatt Drive.

Police pursued Ricker until they were able to use a spike strip to flatten three out of four of the car tires near a hotel on Myatt Drive. Officers said Ricker continued to speed down Myatt Drive before coming to a stop in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center on Gallatin Pike.

At that point, the flattened tires made the car unable to drive. Ricker then got out of the car and tried to run from police, before tripping over a curb and landing in a grassy area, according to the affidavit.

Officers were able to grab ahold of Ricker and take her into custody. When they searched the car, police said they found multiple empty syringes, including one with heroin inside and another containing meth.

Ricker was booked into jail on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and vehicle theft over $10,000 but less than $60,000.