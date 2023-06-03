NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On one of the first days of pride month, the LGBTQ+ community is breathing a sigh of relief after a Shelby County federal judge found the Adult Entertainment Act unconstitutional Friday night.

Volunteers at Franklin Pride shared support for the decision Saturday.

“There are so many things that need attention, like education, unemployment, affordable housing. Putting energy into drag queens and other repressing freedom of speech (issues) just doesn’t seem like it’s going in the right direction,” volunteer Lance Jordan said.

The bill, believed by some to take aim at the drag community, prohibited “adult cabaret entertainment” from being performed in public in the presence of children.

“It’s not an art form that scandalizes people or exposes people to sexuality and makes them uncomfortable. Drag is a celebration of life and the beauty that we all have within,” Franklin Pride volunteer Mary Walton added.

Some lawmakers are standing by the legislation, saying it’s not against drag.

“Sadly, this ruling is a victory for those who support exposing children to sexual entertainment. Despite the Court’s perplexing reading of the law, I am confident – and have always been – that this legislation does nothing to suppress the First Amendment,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said.

“For somebody to make an attack on a certain group of people is not what it’s about,” Senator Kerry Roberts said.

Across town from Franklin Pride, drag queen Britney Banks has been organizing events in Nashville protesting the legislation.

“Britney Banks is a character I created to share with people and to bring happiness and to bring joy. And the way they tried to make drag seem is not what drag is,” Banks said.

Ultimately, Banks feels the ruling is a win for the First Amendment.

“I think that this is a great, positive thing that’s happening now and hopefully it shows that it’s going to be a lot harder to try and take people’s rights away,” Banks said.