NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of protesters marched in downtown Nashville Saturday in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Organizers said they especially wanted to highlight the issue during Nashville’s Pride Fest.

“Especially with it being Pride, that’s a time that usually people have used to celebrate identity and to have a decision that really kind of brings all those walls down and really emphasizes to us that you don’t have a right to your own body and to your own identity,” said Jace Wilder with the Tennessee Equality Project and GLSEN.

The group marched to the Capitol and left letters for Governor Bill Lee, asking him to keep abortion legal in Tennessee.

During the protest, one pro-lifer drove all the way from Alabama to stand by the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I feel for the pain and the fear that a young woman in that position is facing, but you can’t just add a wrong onto another wrong and make it a right. Murder is not the answer,” said Tyler, who did not wish to share his last name.

One protester at the event said she’s been advocating for equal rights since she was 10 years old. She feels like her generation’s efforts have been undone with the court’s ruling.

“I can’t believe that we’re still out here saying the same things that we were saying in 1971. It’s depressing, it’s sad, it’s 2022 and it’s time for people to really wake up and realize that there is separation of church and state in America,” Nashville resident Barbie Howell said.

Tennessee is one of 13 states with trigger laws, meaning abortion is expected to become banned as a result of this decision.