LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon resident Heather Young surveyed her backyard unsure what the evening could bring and if her family will be forced to evacuate. “It’s never this much. I don’t know, if this keeps going, we may,” Young said.

Normally peaceful streams now flow swiftly, overtaking roads in the area. And while Young’s home is still dry inside, she’s aware of people in her community already impacted by the rain that’s been falling steadily for hours.

“That’s my worry right now,” said Young.

She runs All for Him Ministry which provides food and goods to the homeless.

“Everything is going to be destroyed,” Young explained, referring to homeless camps in the area.

So, she’s packed her vans and she’s ready to roll as soon as she knows it’s safe to get to the people that will need help most.

“We keep gloves and hats, pants, socks, tents, sleeping bags,” Young said.

Young says her worst nightmare is a repeat of last year’s flooding that killed two people at a homeless camp in Nashville. “These are beautiful people that live in those camps, and I don’t even want to think about that.”

For now, she’s doing all she can do – pray. Not for herself, but for those braving elements that are expected to get worse in the coming days.

“We’re going to be okay,” Young said, “It’s those people who make me the most worried.”



