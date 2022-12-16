Metro Police working a crash that took the life of a 43-year-old man Wednesday morning. (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For twenty years, Lana Alexander has been baking up sweets inside Hermitage Bakery.

Over the years her business has become similar to the road it sits next to — busy.

“We all know it’s more traffic, more traffic,” she said. “More foot traffic, more car traffic. All of it.”

Lebanon Pike is filled with cars, and Alexander says lately more people attempting to cross it.

“I mean it’s five lanes of traffic, she said. “It’s five lanes of traffic and they’re always going so to think you can just walk across there to me it doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

But earlier this week three people were hit attempting to cross Lebanon Pike.

“We were trying to get to work and couldn’t get to work because they had the street blocked off,” said Alexander.

As Alexander was trying to drive to the bakery Wednesday morning, Metro Police say a 43-year-old man was hit and killed by multiple cars crossing the road.

“I feel sorry for the people that were involved,” said Alexander. “Striking a person they have to live with that through no fault of their own. I think that’s the bad part.”

Later that evening, a little further up the road two more people were hit by cars and taken to area hospitals.

Alexander and other business owners News 2 spoke with say they are constantly seeing people attempting to cross the street and not utilizing the crosswalks nearby.

“I mean, I get it. You have to walk an extra hundred yards, but to save your life it might be worth it,” she said.

While Alexander loves her job and where she’s at, her biggest fear is she might end up hitting someone traveling this busy road.

“I just can’t imagine,” she said. “There would be nothing I could do about it. I would be stuck with that feeling for the rest of my life that I struck a person.”