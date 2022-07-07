NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Is it smart to drop to the ground if you start hearing rapid gunfire as they heard at the parade in Illinois this week? The answer is… no. Not at all. This is one of the things you can learn at a free two-hour-long active shooter training course being held at Lipscomb University in Collins Alumni Auditorium.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in partnership with Defend Systems, a life safety and security consulting firm will host the event Tuesday, July 12th from 6-8 p.m.

This is a perfect opportunity not only for individuals who want to learn what to do but also for businesses that want to prepare. The goal is to keep everyone alive.

One of the instructors uses the Buffalo shooting as an example.

“People inside when they heard gunshots just hit the deck. They just hit the floor and didn’t know what to do. And when [the shooter] walked in, of course, what does he have sitting there? People laying on the floor, and he literally executes them. Had they been trained, they’d immediately gone for that second exit, they identified as soon as they heard gunshots and the outcome would have been very different. So, it’s just little things like that, that we talk about and try and empower people with the knowledge to help themselves,” said Brink Fidler, President of Defend Systems.

A panel of experts will hold a question and answer session after the training. While the event is free, space is limited. You can reserve your spot at this link.