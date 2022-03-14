NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department and two individual officers are now facing a federal lawsuit after shooting a woman in March 2021.

The shooting occurred on the evening of March 12, 2021, Melissa Wooden called 911, gave her address, and claimed she wanted police or SWAT to kill her. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Greer Road, where they found Wooden standing armed with a pickaxe and baseball bat.

Body camera footage was released showing officers trying to negotiate with the 33-year-old Wooden.

After several minutes of negotiations, Wooden was ultimately tased and then shot after police say she lunged at them with her weapons.

She survived, but according to the lawsuit, “suffered severe injuries requiring extensive medical treatment.”

The lawsuit claims MNPD used excessive force by shooting Wooden when she “posed no threat of imminent harm, was not fleeing an arrest, and was not actively resisting arrest.”

It also argues the officers were negligent in their communication on the scene, which ultimately led to the shooting.