NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New details are shedding light on the career of one of the officers involved in the deadly shooting of a man on I-65 last year.

On January 27, 2022, 37-year-old Landon Eastep was shot and killed by multiple law enforcement officers on I-65 in Nashville. Nine officers, including six Metro officers, two THP troopers and an off-duty Mt. Juliet officer, opened fire when Eastep pulled a “shiny silver cylindrical object” from his pocket that Metro police later reported was not a firearm.

While Eastep was shot 12 times, two of the shots fired at Eastep came following a clear “ceasefire” call.

Metro Officer Brian Murphy was identified by MNPD as the man who fired the final two shots from a rifle after Eastep had already hit the ground.

Now, new details added to a lawsuit filed by Landon Eastep’s widow, Chelesy Eastep, are citing concerns about Murphy’s history as an officer in Nashville. Chelesy Eastep claims police used excessive force in the “execution style” shooting death of her husband, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed last year, was amended earlier this week and now details a “longstanding disciplinary history” for Murphy as a Metro police officer, including “multiple incidents of negligent operation of police vehicles and a suspension for violation of Use of Force Policy.”

Murphy is also said to have been reprimanded for displaying “The Punisher” emblem after a citizen complained about him displaying it as a sign of “condoning vigilante justice.”

Murphy, a 25-year veteran with MNPD, was decommissioned following the Eastep shooting, but he returned to the force on April 12, 2022.

On Sept. 16, 2022, District Attorney General Glenn Funk released a statement, saying there would be no criminal charges filed against any of the law enforcement officers involved in the incident

News 2 reached out to MNPD for a comment on the matter but they declined.