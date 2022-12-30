NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown has officially started, and as the City of Nashville inches closer to the new year, police agencies are also getting prepared.

“We have several security companies that we have contracted with, along with Metro PD, and Park Police, so we’ll have about 500 security officials down here,” said Dena Ivey, President of Nashville Convention Visitors Corporation.

Thousands are expected to fill the downtown area, between the New Year’s Eve celebrations and the Music City Bowl. Travelers from across the country have been flowing into the city, and safety is at the top of many people’s minds.

“We’ve been preparing for the large crowd, so we’ve got security coming in,” said Kendall Morales, Chief Sales Officer at Acme Feed & Seed.

On Friday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol issued a public service campaign warning people about the dangers of drinking and driving.

“We will not be cutting any breaks for DUI, plain and simple. If you are caught under the influence behind the wheel, you will be arrested,” said the campaign.

Last year, THP responded to 10 crashes, and a dozen people lost their lives on New Year’s Eve. According to officials, four of them were under the influence.

“Additionally, Troopers arrested 73 people for DUI. These numbers are too high,” the campaign stated.

The Department of Transportation posted safety tips, encouraging people to find a sober driver, and remember to use rideshare apps, and WeGo Bus services will be offering free rides after 6 p.m.