NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 42-year-old man from LaVergne is dead after a car crash on Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville.

According to Metro police, the crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive on Saturday. Preliminary investigation shows that the LaVergne man was traveling southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard in a 1990 Ford-150 when he approached a curve, crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a Nissan Rogue.

The LaVergne man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died. Officials say the driver of the Rogue sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to Metro police.

Officers say there was evidence of alcohol in the Ford F-150. A toxicology test will be conducted to determine if impairment played a role in this fatal crash.

Efforts to notify the LaVergne man’s next of kin remain ongoing.