A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 18-year-old has died following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Briley Parkway late Friday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Briley Parkway near the I-24 to Clarksville exit on Friday, July 21.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver – identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah Collins, of Lascassas – was traveling in a 2004 GMN Canyon pickup truck when the crash occurred.

Metro police reported Collins was traveling at a high rate of speed when he attempted to take the exit, which caused his vehicle to leave the roadway and roll several times.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The pickup truck came to a final rest in a grassy area, according to Metro police. Collins was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Officials said there were no signs of impairment at the scene. No other information was immediately released.