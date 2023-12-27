NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fight among teenagers caused a large police presence at Opry Mills Wednesday evening.

Metro officers and multiple units with the Nashville Fire Department were all seen at the mall located off Briley Parkway.

Witnesses told News 2 the mall was closed for the remainder of the night and police have established a perimeter.

Around 7 p.m., Metro Nashville Police confirmed the source of the police activity as a “teen fight,” adding there was “no evidence” of gunfire, as was reported on social media in the evening.

“A teen fight at the Haagen-Dazs store in Opry Mills caused metal chairs to hit a tile floor, causing persons to mistake the noise for gunfire,” Metro said on X (formerly Twitter). “MNPD called. Mall has been cleared of patrons. No evidence of gunfire whatsoever. Mall has reopened. No impact to movie theater.”

Police later said two 16-year-olds and 14-year-old were arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the juvenile detention center.

An evacuation of the mall has traffic congested throughout the area.