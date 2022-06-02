NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A large police presence has shut down a Nashville intersection.
The situation is unfolding near the intersection of Division Street and 8th Avenue South.
Metro police are currently on the scene.
There is no word on any injuries related to this incident, but there is also a heavy police presence at the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
News 2 has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.