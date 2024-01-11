NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heavy police presence was seen in West Nashville Thursday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired near a market.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers at the scene told News 2 just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, two cars shot at each other near the L&L Market on Charlotte Pike. Shell casings were found at the scene and are being processed.

No injuries were reported and business is back to normal, according to investigators.

No other information was released.