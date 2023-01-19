NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after reportedly stealing from a woman’s car outside a day care in the Whites Creek area.

Metro police said officers responded to Blessed Babies Learning Academy on Whites Creek Pike Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police she parked and dropped her child off. When she returned to her vehicle one or two minutes later, she found her backpack and lunchbox were missing, along with her MacBook Air laptop, a set of AirPods, and her SUV’s key fob.

Surveillance footage showed another vehicle pulling up alongside the victim’s when she stepped away. The victim traced her laptop with the “Find My iPhone” app and they were found along with the suspect during a traffic stop.

Randall Washington, 41, was charged with two felonies. In the report, police said Washington commented to himself, “It was the laptop that got me.”