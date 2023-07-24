NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lambda Legal, along with partners McDermott Will & Emery and Merchant Gould P.C., have filed suit against Metro Nashville-Davidson County for what they call discriminatory hiring practices with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

According to the complaint, MNPD uses a provision in its hiring procedure that discriminates against applicants living with HIV. Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the suit comes from a 45-year-old Black man, known only as John Doe.

Doe, who has previously worked with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Memphis Police Department, said he was offered a position with Metro PD in 2020 but had the offer rescinded “solely because of his HIV status.”

“This lawsuit responds to a clear case of HIV and employment discrimination where the MNPD denied employment to a well-qualified applicant due only to his HIV status,” said Greg Nevins, Senior Counsel and the Director of Lambda Legal’s Employment Fairness Project. “This applicant was taking advantage of today’s medical advancements and treatments; there is absolutely no reason why his HIV status is at all relevant to his ability to perform the duties of a job in law enforcement, the military, or any other job. In this case, the discrimination is even more egregious since the plaintiff had been serving as a police officer in Tennessee for years with no issue. To the contrary, he has been recognized for his work.”

According to Lambda Legal, MNPD says all applicants must “meet or exceed the medical standards set forth in the United States Army Induction Standards” and uses the Pentagon’s medical exam policies for hiring purposes. These standards previously barred those with HIV from entering into military service, but an April 2022 ruling from a federal court in Virginia said servicemembers’ HIV status could not be used to discharge them, refuse to commission them, or categorically bar their worldwide deployment, according to Lambda Legal.

The suit argues MNPD’s policies are unlawful and constitute a violation of federal law, including the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Lambda is asking the court to permanently prohibit Metro from refusing to employ those with HIV, to give him a job with the same salary and seniority he would have were he not denied the position in 2020, all lost wages, compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney’s fees. The suit also asks the court to require all Metro employees to take annual training over the ADA in employment.