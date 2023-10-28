NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music singer Lainey Wilson surprised fans at Midtown Cork Dorks Saturday evening.

Wilson took photos with fans, signed autographs and bottles of her favorite wine brand, Stella Rosa Wines, ahead of her show with Dylan Marlowe at Nashville Municipal Auditorium as part of HARDY’s “the mockingbird & THE CROW” fall tour.

Lainey Wilson pop-up
(Courtesy: Stella Rosa Wines)
“I love to savor [the small moments], and Stella Rosa makes them that much sweeter,” Wilson said in a statement.

Stella Rosa partnered with Wilson earlier this year to celebrate her first solo headlining tour, among other career milestones.