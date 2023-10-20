NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music is “cool again” and Lainey Wilson is bringing it on the road across North America, including in Nashville.

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter announced she will be performing on more than 35 dates across the continent on her headlining “Country’s Cool Again” tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off in Music City at Ascend Amphitheater on May 31 and ends in Monroe, Louisiana on Nov. 14 at the Monroe Civic Center.

Other stops include Huntsville, Ala., Alpharetta, Georgia, Lubbock, Texas, Pittsburgh, Penn., and Vancouver, British Columbia.

(Source: Cece Dawson/Live Nation)

Wilson will be joined on the road by Iam Musick, Zach Top, Jackson Dean and more artists to be announced at various stops along the way.

Tickets will be available starting with the Wild Horses presale beginning Monday, Oct. 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. CST. You can buy tickets online at Lainey Wilson’s website HERE.

There will also be an additional presale for Citi card members beginning Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Oct. 26, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

“Nothing gets me buzzin’ like putting on a show and singing along with the crowd,” said Wilson. “I want to give a big thank you to all of the fans who have continuously showed up and showed out this year. We can’t wait to see you nationwide on the ‘Country’s Cool Again’ tour!”

Wilson is set to perform at Nashville Municipal Auditorium next week along with fellow country artist Hardy, for those who don’t want to wait until 2024 to see her live.