NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Middle Tennessee woman is dead just days after she was dropped off at a local hospital with injuries.

Jennifer Pogue, 36, died Thursday as a result of blunt force injuries. Pogue is last known to have lived in La Vergne.

She had been dropped off early Monday morning at Southern Hills Medical Center and was placed on life support soon after her arrival.

Police say Pogue was left there by “persons who left shortly afterward.”

Following the preliminary investigation, police believe her injuries were caused in Nashville prior to her being dropped off at the hospital.

The MNPD’s Homicide Unit investigation is ongoing, but police also say they are pursuing “strong leads.”