NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the search continues for Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake’s “estranged son,” who is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list, court records show this is far from the first time he has been in trouble.

The charges against 38-year-old John C. Drake Jr. span over two decades, and according to the TBI, he has been a registered sex offender since May 2008, when he was convicted of rape. On Saturday Oct. 21, Drake Jr. reportedly added to that list of charges after opening fire at two La Vergne police officers.

The La Vergne Police Department said Officer Ashely Boleyjack and Officer Gregory Kern were called to the Dollar General on Stones River Road around 2:30 p.m. to investigate a stolen vehicle flagged by the city’s license plate reader software.

While on scene, authorities said the two officers ended up in a struggle with Drake Jr., who pulled out a handgun and shot them. One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound to the rear left shoulder while the other was shot in the right groin and right forearm.

Both officers were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Saturday and later released.

Later that night, the TBI issued a Blue Alert for Drake Jr., who is wanted for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. The agency said he should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

In a statement following the shooting, MNPD Chief John Drake said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” to learn his “estranged son” was believed to be the person responsible. He went on to say his son had “resorted to years of criminal activity,” despite his “efforts and guidance in the early and teenage years.”

“He has not been a part of my life for quite some time,” Drake said. “He now needs to be found and held accountable for his actions today. I hope that anyone who sees him or has information about him will contact law enforcement immediately.”

Court records show Drake Jr. has previously faced close to 60 different criminal charges between 1999 and 2022, and he has been convicted of at least 20 of those crimes, including multiple violations of his sex offender registration.

In one instance, Drake Jr. reportedly failed to provide his up-to-date residence information while in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction, according to an arrest affidavit.

The charge was later changed to attempted sex offender registration violation, which is a misdemeanor in Tennessee. However, Drake Jr. pled guilty to two felony charges for violating the sex offender registration on two other occasions.

Other charges he has been convicted of include multiple counts of domestic assault, resisting arrest and aggravated assault by strangulation, as well as individual charges for rape, aggravated trespassing, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

He last appeared in court in 2022 after being accused of violating his probation. News 2 is working to gather more information on Drake Jr.’s criminal history as multiple local and state law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee continue their search for his whereabouts.

He was last seen heading north on Stones River Road from the Dollar General, wearing a hat, a black T-shirt with a white hockey mask emblem on the front with red lettering, and gray pants. The TBI described him as 5-feet 11-inches tall, and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

News 2 has reached out to other surrounding law enforcement agencies for more information on Drake Jr.’s criminal history.

An updated statement from Chief Drake reads:

“I continue to pray for the full recovery of the two La Vergne officers and hope for the safe apprehension of my son so that he can be held accountable. Anyone who sees him should notify law enforcement.”

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description, you are asked to call 911. If you have any information about Saturday’s shooting or Drake Jr.’s whereabouts, reach out to the LVPD at 615-793-7744 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.