NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A beloved restaurant known for its classic Mexican dishes is closing its doors after serving the Nashville community for almost 30 years.

La Hacienda announced that after hard talks, the family-owned business came to the decision to close.

The restaurant, located at 2615 Nolensville Road, opened in 1992 and has been a popular staple and cultural icon in the Nashville community ever since. Jose Ochoa first opened the business as a grocery store with a small deli that specialized in homemade tortillas. The family will now focus on their tortilla manufacturing business.

La Hacienda’s last day of operation will be April 30, 2023.

Former President Barack Obama visited the restaurant during a trip in December 2014 when he visited Casa Azafran and spoke on steps he took to fix the immigration system in the U.S.

Workers at “La Hacienda” listen as President Barack Obama orders food to go at the Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama orders food to go from “La Hacienda” a Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama cleans up water that spilled during a photo taken with patrons at “La Hacienda” a Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, where the president ordered food to go after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In front of a sign that says “Gracias,” meaning thank you in Spanish, President Barack Obama speaks with the owners of “La Hacienda” restaurant, Lilia Yepez, left, and Carlos Yepez, before ordering food to go from the Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama is hugged by the owners of “La Hacienda” restaurant, Lilia Yepez, left, and Carlos Yepez, before ordering food to go from the Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Barack Obama speaks with the owners of La Hacienda restaurant, Lilia Yepez, left, and Carlos Yepez, before ordering food to go from the Mexican restaurant in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014, after speaking about his executive actions on immigration. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former President Obama ordered chicken flautas, steak tacos and guacamole for his journey on Air Force One.

Ochoa told News 2 after Obama’s visit in 2014 that through hard work, his family is living the American dream.

