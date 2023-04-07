NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A beloved restaurant known for its classic Mexican dishes is closing its doors after serving the Nashville community for almost 30 years.
La Hacienda announced that after hard talks, the family-owned business came to the decision to close.
The restaurant, located at 2615 Nolensville Road, opened in 1992 and has been a popular staple and cultural icon in the Nashville community ever since. Jose Ochoa first opened the business as a grocery store with a small deli that specialized in homemade tortillas. The family will now focus on their tortilla manufacturing business.
La Hacienda’s last day of operation will be April 30, 2023.
Former President Barack Obama visited the restaurant during a trip in December 2014 when he visited Casa Azafran and spoke on steps he took to fix the immigration system in the U.S.
Former President Obama ordered chicken flautas, steak tacos and guacamole for his journey on Air Force One.
Ochoa told News 2 after Obama’s visit in 2014 that through hard work, his family is living the American dream.
Conexion Americas released a statement on La Hacienda’s closing, which reads:
At Connection Americas we are saddened to see that another of the important businesses to the city, located on Nolensville Pike, our ‘international runner’, will be closing its doors, in part, due to the consequences of inflation and labor shortages.
For 30 years, La Hacienda has been a representation of the colorful mix and vital role that Latinos and immigrant entrepreneurs play in Nashville’s economy and culture. We wish Lilia and Carlos all the best in their new journey and hope their tortilla continues its success for many years to come!