NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Korean Veterans Bridge will be closed to traffic for work ahead of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Metro Nashville Police said Monday night.

The NTT INDYCAR series turns the streets of downtown Nashville into a racetrack. The race has taken place in downtown Nashville since 2021 and is part of the temporary street circuit. The track is 2.17 miles long and brings around 100,000 Indy racing fans to downtown Nashville.

The temporary bridge closure will also take place from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, according to Metro.