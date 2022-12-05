NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man has been charged after Metro police reported he stole thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses from a store at Opry Mills.

Danny Lee Jackson was booked into the Metro Jail around 2:30 a.m. Monday for the incident that occurred in May of 2019.

An arrest affidavit states officers were called to the Sunglass Hut at Opry Mills Mall to respond to a reported robbery.

Staff told officers told the suspect, identified as Jackson, entered the store and began concealing several pairs of sunglasses from different displays inside the store.

According to court records, staff said Jackson stole six pairs in total that were valued at almost $1,600. Officials say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Jackson is a known shoplifter and has been caught stealing from the store before, according to an affidavit.

Jackson was charged with Felony Theft of Merchandise, two counts of Misdemeanor Probation Violation and Misdemeanor Theft of Merchandise. His bond was set at $34,500.