NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who was reportedly upset about her cell phone service is facing multiple charges after being accused of attacking an employee at a Madison phone store and then chasing two other people with a knife.

According to arrest documents, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, members of the Metro Nashville Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Gallatin Pike South for a report of an armed person who was threatening people.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials said they found 60-year-old Shelia McGee in the parking lot of the T-Mobile store with what appeared to be a large pocket knife.

Per the affidavit, a phone store employee told authorities McGee came into the store, upset about her cell phone service and was uncooperative.

Then, McGee allegedly pushed the employee against a wall, sat down in a chair, began rubbing two pocket knife blades together like she was sharpening them, and left the building, at which point the employee locked her out.

However, court documents said McGee, who still had a knife in her hand, chased a minor in the parking lot who called 911 after witnessing the incident. A man stepped up to defend the juvenile, but then McGee allegedly chased after the man.

According to the affidavit, the man was able to avoid McGee until police arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Not only did officers take two knives from McGee, but video evidence supports the statements from the victims, arrest documents said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said McGee has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.