NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female suspect was charged after Metro Police said she pulled a knife on another woman in downtown Nashville amid the Fourth of July celebrations.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were patrolling the area near Fourth Avenue North and Martin Luther King Boulevard when they said they saw Tina Sweat, 47, walking behind a group of people with a knife by her side.

Authorities reportedly saw her raise the knife as she approached the female victim.

MNPD said they stopped Sweat and took her into custody. While she was searched, they said they found 1.5 ounces of meth, fentanyl, and paraphernalia.

Sweat is faced with felony aggravated assault and multiple drug charges.