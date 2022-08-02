NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Tampa Drive just before 1 a.m. after a neighbor called officials to report a fire at the complex.

Once on scene, fire crews located a small fire that occurred in the kitchen inside a unit on the bottom floor of the complex.

Officials say the small fire caused minor damage to the kitchen area. No injuries to those inside the residence or fire crews were reported.

No other information was immediately released.