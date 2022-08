NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School student has been charged with carrying a gun on school property.

Metro police say a loaded 9-millimeter pistol was found in the teen’s backpack Thursday afternoon.

Officers received a tip which led them to search the student’s locker where the gun was found in his backpack.

The teen, who brought the gun from home, told police he was carrying the pistol for protection.