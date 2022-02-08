NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kingston Springs woman is dead after a crash that happened during last week’s winter storm that wreaked havoc on Middle Tennessee and Kentucky roadways.

According to officials from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the two-car crash happened last Friday on Poplar Creek Road. The preliminary investigation showed Samantha Nash, 35, was driving a Honda Accord when it came down a hill sideways and struck a Toyota Tundra.

MNPD said the Tundra was stopped in the opposite lane when the driver’s side door of the Accord collided with the front end of the Tundra. The driver of the Tundra was not injured in the crash.

Nash was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She died on Monday.

Numerous crashes were reported last Friday after certain areas saw rain, sleet, ice, and snow. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported multiple crashes on I-65 south. Officials also monitored multiple accidents on Interstate 24 in both directions. Black ice was also reported on both main and secondary roads in many spots.