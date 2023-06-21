NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In anticipation of her debut album’s release, pop star Kim Petras has announced a 34-date “Feed The Beast” world tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will see the international pop sensation kick start in North America before taking the act overseas in 2024.

The tour includes a stop in Nashville at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 11, according to Live Nation.

Various presales will be available starting this week, including a Kim Artist presale on Thursday, June 22, before the general on-sale beginning Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. All tickets, presale info, VIP packages and other tour info can be found online HERE.