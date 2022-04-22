NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arriving at the Williamson County AG Expo Center Thursday night, Abby Burger was surprised by what she saw.

“The doors are locked. The lights were off. People were standing around, looking around, just kind of confused,” Burger said.

She wasn’t alone in her confusion. Large passenger vans were also in the lot.

“They had been given the tickets from like an adoption assistance type program and foster care type,” Burger explained. “Kids were there, so it was so heartbreaking. They were so disappointed.”

The tickets in her hand clearly stated the Al Menah Shriners Circus should be there. They did what anyone would do and called the numbers on the ticket.

“It was after hours, so nobody answered. Part of me was like, ‘Well, maybe it got rescheduled because of Covid,'” Burger said.

She was right, sort of. The circus had been rescheduled months ago, but a distribution error meant the wrong information still made it out into the community.

“Oh, that just makes me feel so much better that it’s a legit circus that is going to happen at some point,” Burger said. “Because I felt really, really sad that, you know, to think that someone would try to take advantage of the generosity of people trying to do something good for underprivileged children.”

The tickets state the show runs through April 24, 2022, but spread the word – the circus is not there.

The circus will be held on Oct. 7, 8, and 9, but at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The local Shriners chapter told News 2 the tickets will be honored. They’re thankful for all the support and are sorry for the confusion.