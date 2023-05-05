NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An attempted kidnapping at a popular Antioch park has the community shaken.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl was walking her dog at William A. Pitts park off Tusculum Road at around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. That’s when Louis Felipe Martinez, 27, allegedly grabbed her elbow and took her into a wooded area. The suspect reportedly did this with his hand remaining in the front pouch of his hooded sweatshirt.

Police said the teen was reportedly afraid that he had a concealed weapon and that she was not free to leave, so she walked with him. Martinez then allegedly grabbed her by the face and kissed her, also lifting her shirt. As this was happening, the teen noticed a nearby pond with people present and told Martinez she needed to take her dog there for a drink of water.

Martinez allegedly then took her phone and added her on Snapchat. He also sent her a Facebook friend request, which helped police later identify and locate him. He was found Thursday night at a home near the park.

Several people who frequent the park said they are heartbroken to hear of the attack and don’t want it to ruin the park’s great reputation.

“I met the girl yesterday, poor little thing,” Longtime park visitor Carollynn Lackey said. “She was traumatized and I felt bad for her, but I don’t want something like this to ruin the reputation of this park.”

Martinez admitted his involvement to police and remains jailed on a $76,000 bond.