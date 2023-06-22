NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Pride Weekend officially kicked off Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, overlooking the festival grounds.

From 5:30 – 9 p.m. guests enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, cash bar, and a chance to celebrate Pride weekend together.

“We’re so happy that pride is finally here in Nashville,” said Zach Ledbetter, Nashville Pride Vice President. Organizers of the kickoff event said that this year’s celebration is particularly special due to recent politicized rulings and decisions.

“With the terrible legislation that we’ve seen, with the drag ban bill that was fortunately struck down as unconstitutional, and then of course all the anti-trans healthcare bills that we’ve seen go through that many of our community partners are still fighting for, so it is so important for our community to be out and proud and celebrate,” said Ledbetter.

