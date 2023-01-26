NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Day 3 in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440.

The key witness in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman and the Medical Examiner took the stand Thursday.

You could hear cries of heartache from inside the courtroom to outside in the hallways as graphic testimony was shared regarding the deadly shooting.

“The bullet entered her arm. It did not break her bone in her arm, but it continued into her chest. It entered between the second and third ribs. It injured the upper lobe of her left lung,” Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erin Carney said, explaining the bullet went through her heart and stopped in the back of her right arm.

Heartbreaking images of the scrubs Kaufman wore when she was shot were also shown in court. The ICU nurse’s blue shirt showed the hole from the bullet that pierced her heart. The details left her family weeping.

Earlier in the day, the key witness in the murder case also moved Caitlyn’s mom, Diane, to tears. Jacques Merrell-Odom, who goes by “Guxxi,” was shackled and wearing a yellow jumpsuit. He is currently behind bars on unrelated charges.

Merrell-Odom is a childhood friend of Devaunte Hill and ultimately came forward, telling investigators that Hill was the shooter and leading them to the weapon used in Caitlyn’s death. Merrell-Odom said he had traded guns with Hill, not knowing it was the murder weapon at the time. After learning the gun was indeed the murder weapon, Merrell-Odom told his mother who used to be a nurse; she ultimately encouraged him to come forward.

“I didn’t feel right having that weapon. I didn’t feel right knowing about it and not saying nothing about it and not doing nothing about it. Just I wouldn’t want it to happen to my family or and nobody do nothing. I wouldn’t want my mom to lose somebody and nobody do nothing or lose me and nobody do nothing, and she just got to sit there and just take it,” he explained.

Merrell-Odom also received over $50,000 in reward money.

During his testimony, some supporters of the defendants got escorted out of the courtroom. A court officer confirmed with News 2 that three people were asked to leave just before lunch for not following court rules.

Court will resume at 8:30 a.m. Friday.