NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is once again hitting the road in 2024, and he’ll be stopping in Music City along the way.

Kenny Chesney announced he’ll be bringing the “Sun Goes Down” 2024 tour, presented by Blue Chair Bay, to Nissan Stadium with fellow country act Zac Brown Band as well as special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. The groups will hit the stadium stage Aug. 3, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m., following special presales starting Tuesday, Nov. 14 through Thursday Nov. 16.