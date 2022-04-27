NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Katie Quackenbush, the woman accused of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017, has been found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Quackenbush had been accused of shooting Gerald Melton twice after an argument about loud music coming from her SUV and exhaust fumes.

She said she was taking her friend to her car when the argument started. Both have made contradicting statements in court.

Quackenbush took the stand Tuesday and claimed the shooting was an act of self-defense.

On Wednesday, the jury found Quackenbush guilty of reckless endangerment. She had been charged with attempted first-degree murder, but was not convicted.

When the verdict was read, Quackenbush could be seen sobbing in the courtroom.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 12.