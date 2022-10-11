NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “Karma is coming” — those are the words from a man to his brother’s killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.

Metro police say Rebenstorf beat Muller with a pipe under the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge last Monday. Days later Muller passed away.

“No person should ever be beat like that,” his brother Chris Ashworth said as he began to cry.

The details are disturbing for anyone to hear, but they are especially difficult for Muller’s brother Chris Ashworth. A witness told police Muller was hit in the head ten to 15 times with a metal pipe.

“It actually shifted his skull instead of fracturing it, it shifted it when it broke it. Broke his eye socket, ear drums basically looked like a boxer’s ear,” his brother went on to describe the horrific details.

Ashworth says his brother was unrecognizable as he tried to fight for his life at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“I stayed with him Wednesday through Friday until I had to make the decision of taking him off life support.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

It was a difficult move as his brother said he battled close calls with death before, often fighting his demons on the streets without a home. However, the family always remained hopeful Muller would turn his life around.

“[He] got in church, got baptized thought he was doing real good and started back with the wrong crowd again. You saw the good side of him when he got sober, cleaned up, happy go-getter, got two beautiful children that will never get to see their daddy again,” Ashworth said fighting tears.

His brother was senselessly killed at the hands of Rebenstorf, according to police. It’s a crime he admitted to committing after seeing Muller sleeping on his bed and then heartlessly telling police on the scene “too bad he isn’t dead,” according to an affidavit.

“Justice will find you. Karma is always looking, she always finds it. I don’t wish harm to the guy, but now he will get three square meals a day and health insurance. I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail for what he did. He got his wish he killed my brother.”

Muller leaves behind two adult children, ages 18 and 24. Ashworth says a friend is working on setting up a GoFundMe account to help his family.