NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to acquire Parler, a right-wing social media app based in Nashville.

Parlement Technologies, the app’s parent company, made the announcement on Monday morning stating they are “pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform.”

Parler, an app launched in 2018, became the popular alternative for conservative users who were on apps such as Twitter and Facebook after platforms started to flag untrue posts.

Parler’s CEO George Farmer said the deal will change the way the world views free speech and called the acquisition “groundbreaking.”

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again.”

Recently, the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, was locked from using his Twitter and Instagram accounts after making antisemitic comments.

Ye was also called out by colleagues in the entertainment industry after he wore matching “White Lives Matter” T-shirts alongside political commentator Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week.

Parler was recently granted permission to return to the app stores after it was removed from online stores following the violence that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, inside the U.S. Capitol.

In a press release, the platform said the terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.

Ye and Parler are expected to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and close during the fourth quarter of 2022.