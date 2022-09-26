NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Edgehill community Monday.
It happened in an alleyway near the intersection of 14th Avenue South and Horton Avenue just before 2 p.m.
A Metro detective at the scene told News 2 that a juvenile victim was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the torso.
Officials say the victim is suffering from “serious” injuries.
There is no word on if a suspect has been taken into custody.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.