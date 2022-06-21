NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile is dead after a fatal stabbing at a Dickerson Pike bus stop late Monday night.
According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. at a bus stop near the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Officers say the victim is a juvenile and a suspect is not in custody at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.