NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile is dead after a fatal stabbing at a Dickerson Pike bus stop late Monday night.

According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. at a bus stop near the Walmart located in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike.

Officers say the victim is a juvenile and a suspect is not in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.