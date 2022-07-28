NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Nashville.

It happened in the parking lot of the FirstBank location at West End Avenue and 19th Avenue South just before 2 p.m.

Metro police say the juvenile victim was found with two gunshot wounds. There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects.

This is an active investigation.