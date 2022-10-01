NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was injured in a North Nashville shooting Saturday evening, according to officials.
Metro Nashville Dispatch confirmed to News 2 that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road just after 8 p.m. A juvenile was injured and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.