NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A juvenile escaped custody Monday evening as they were being transported to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

According to Metro police, a Nashville Fire Department crew was transporting a patient from the Juvenile Justice Center to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The patient was accompanied by a guard and was restrained at the wrists and ankles.

As the vehicle got to the hospital and crews began unloading, authorities say the patient freed themselves from the restraints and ran toward a nearby intersection where an SUV was waiting.

The guard chased the patient and attempted to subdue them. Personnel with the NFD also assisted until the patient told the occupant of the SUV to “get the gun.”

The driver pulled a weapon on authorities and the patient got in the vehicle.

The SUV fled the scene with the patient on board.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Authorities are now searching for the patient.