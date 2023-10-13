NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A minor was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Antioch.
Metro police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Rockglade Run.
No suspects are in custody, according to investigators.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.