NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you need a little help finding the perfect Halloween costume while on a budget, the Davidson County Juvenile Court may have a solution.

While supplies last, families can get up to two costumes for the little ones for free.

You can pick up your spooky or cute get-up at the Juvenile Justice Center at 100 Woodland Street Thursday or Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can also donate a new or gently-used costume for families in need.

On Halloween, the court will host a block party Spooktacular with free candy from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.