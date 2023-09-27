NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Timothy Fetter was shot multiple times and died in his father’s arms outside the family’s Madison auto shop back in January. More than eight months later, no arrests have been made, leaving his loved ones frustrated and pleading for closure.

“He was not only my son, he was my best friend. We worked all day together here,” Bruce Fetter, Timothy’s father, said.

Jan. 11 is a day Bruce re-lives repeatedly as he goes to work at Brewster’s Auto Sales, the family auto shop along East Old Hickory Boulevard.

“It’s hard. Everywhere you look, there’s something that reminds me,” Bruce explained. “I still can’t work in the garage out in the back. Everything back there is still the way it was back in January.”

The father and son were wrapping up work for the night around 5:30 p.m. According to Bruce, the last thing Timothy told him was, “I’m going home. I’m going back home.”

After a long day, Bruce said he was on hold with the Metro Nashville Police Department, trying to file a report following a dispute with a customer, when he heard shots fired. He raced out to discover his son was wounded.

“I found him right there by the pole. He was shot in the head,” Bruce recalled.

Timothy reportedly spent his final moments in his father’s embrace.

“He died in my arms. I always considered myself a strong person, but to have your son in your arms with a glaze in his eyes like he’s begging for help and there’s nothing you can do just tore me to hell,” Bruce described.

Authorities said they found 48-year-old Timothy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his red Pontiac GTO after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several shots at him.

“That camera up top is pointed right where it happened,” said Bruce.

According to Bruce, police have multiple camera angles of what unfolded that winter night, but there’s been no movement in the case.

“I think they should be doing something,” Bruce told News 2.

The family placed a sign outside the shop that reads ,”TIMS LIFE MATTERED” and “Justice for Timmy” with the Crime Stoppers number, which is just one of their many cries for help in the case.

“I don’t know if I could put it into words the hurt that I feel. The biggest thing I’m also concerned with is the sorrow for all the families that this guy might have continued, you know — this might not be just a one-time thing,” Timothy’s father explained. “How many others has he possibly killed? It’s not something that I want families to ever have to deal with.”

The family said the detective they were working with is now on leave, so they are starting over with a new investigator on the case, renewing hope that they will get closure.

Metro police told News 2 the deadly January shooting remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information about Timothy’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.