NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A jury was selected Tuesday afternoon for the murder trial of a Nashville nurse.

Devaunte Hill, 23, and James Cowan, 30, face first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020.

The family of the defendants waited in the halls throughout the day Tuesday, ready to move forward in the murder trial of the 26-year-old.

Investigators say Kaufman was shot while driving to work from her Lebanon home to St. Thomas West Hospital the night of December 3. Metro police believe road rage was the motive.

Judge Dalton opened the courtroom late Tuesday afternoon to family and reporters for a motion hearing. Inside, Kaufman’s family filled two rows of pews, sitting closely together showing sentiments of support to one another as they brace for what’s going to be an emotional week.

Judge Dalton is expected to make a decision on the motion to exclude a witness that the defense was to use as a digital forensics expert when court resumes Wednesday morning.

Opening arguments are expected to follow.

