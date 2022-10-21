NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many of us and that includes one Nashville man who said he found his purpose when he was least expecting it.

Now, he’s using it to help others.

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and for Walter Hindman, that couldn’t be more true. Hindman graduated from Auburn University and had big plans for his first job in finance, but like so many others, he lost his job during the pandemic. Hindman decided to go back to his roots and his pickup truck.

“In high school, I volunteered at the Oasis Center and so I knew they had a great reputation of actually getting stuff to people that need it. They’ve got a rapid re-housing program, which finds people that need stuff, basically,” said Hindman. “I just had a truck and just drove around and said, ‘Hey, if you have stuff that needs to meet to go, I’ll pick it up.'”

He stored or recycled the stuff that wasn’t given out. Hindman compared it to a junk hauling service with a charitable component. They partner with local organizations like Catholic Charities and the Oasis Center to find people in need.

(Photo: Nashville Junk Drop)

“So they’ll reach out to us and basically fill out a spreadsheet, and they’ll say, ‘Okay, this is Nikki, this is her address. This is where she lives, she needs your bed, a dresser, a nightstand, TV, or whatever it is,'” Hindman said. “And then we go back on the back end, we look at that spreadsheet and go to the storage units, we pick up that stuff, and then we like deliver it and set it up.”

Hindman found his purpose in helping others while igniting his inner entrepreneur.

“I really think it was God’s plan for the beginning, which is so wild to think about because you go to school to study one specific thing and then you plan to get a job at a specific place doing a specific thing, then it just doesn’t work out that way, but in time it’s amazing how it works out,” he said.

If you have something you’d like to donate, click here.