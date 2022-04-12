NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper will sign an executive order Thursday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid Metro holiday.

Mayor Cooper will join members of the Metro Council for the signing Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fort Negley.

On Tuesday, the Metro Civil Service Commission (CSC) granted approval to recognize Juneteenth as a formal Metro holiday for all civil service status employees, according to a release.

Mayor Cooper’s signed executive order will extend the holiday to all Metro employees, including non-civil service status employees.

A bipartisan bill that would make Juneteenth an official state holiday in Tennessee stalled earlier this year during the legislative session.

The measure, which would legally commemorate the emancipation of slaves, passed a Senate committee and was headed for a full Senate vote. A House panel then took the bill “off notice” shortly after, essentially stalling it for the remainder of the session.

June 19th celebrates when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. It was passed as a federal holiday in 2021.