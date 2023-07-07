NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Society for Women’s Health Research, an estimated 26 million women of reproductive age in the United States are affected by uterine fibroids.

Fibroids are small growths on the uterus that often appear during childbearing years. They’re extremely common — more specifically, they can impact 70% to 80% of all women between the ages of 35 and 54 — and they usually don’t cause any complications to your health, according to officials.

“They’re not generally considered cancers or rarely can be something that is cancer. The vast majority of the time, they are benign muscle tumors,” said Dr. John Macey, a practicing OB/GYN in Nashville.

The Society for Women’s Health Research also estimates 15 million women of reproductive age in the U.S. experience symptoms severe enough to require treatment.

Statistically, some ethnicities are impacted more compared to others. African Americans are among the top group of people impacted, with numbers showing 80% of Black women will develop uterine fibroids by the time they’re 50.

However, there are some misconceptions when it comes to uterine fibroids and infertility.

“For a long time, it was felt that fibroids were a major impact with fertility, and there can certainly be an impact, but most of the time, fibroids are not impactful unless they’re located in a portion of the uterus that impinges upon the cavity where pregnancy actually is found,” Macey said.

Uterine fibroid symptoms can range from pelvic pain to heavy menstrual bleeding and abdominal bloating. If you’re concerned that uterine fibroids may be impacting you, health officials recommend seeing your local gynecologist.